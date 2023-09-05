LA Knight Internally Listed As The Top Babyface On SmackDown, Possible Plans Revealed

It is clear that WWE management is completely behind LA Knight, and bigger things appear to be on the way for him.

Knight defeated The Miz at WWE Payback last Saturday and received an endorsement from John Cena. Cena would not have endorsed Knight if he did not believe in what WWE was doing with him. Knight has received enthusiastic applause at all of his televised and non-televised events, and his popularity grows with each passing month.

Last month, Knight won the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal, which was organized by the company in order to give him the big moment that fans have been waiting for. In interviews, Knight has stated that he wants to win championships.

According to the most recent update from WrestleVotes, a title reign is on the way because he is currently the top babyface on the SmackDown roster.

WrestleVotes reports, “The latest “talent board”, which is used internally, saw an update post Payback on 9/3. Interesting news from the SmackDown side lists LA Knight as the top babyface. In addition, Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits are now categorized as heels.”

Based on how WWE books rising babyface stars, Knight is unlikely to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship anytime soon, but the United States Championship appears to be a real possibility in the coming months.