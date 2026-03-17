LA Knight Opens Up On AJ Styles’ Intensity

WWE star LA Knight discussed various topics with Esteban Ramirez, including his experience working with AJ Styles.

Knight said, “AJ’s intense, man. AJ’s super, super intense. When you get to know him, super nice guy though, too. So all around, don’t have a bad thing to say about him.

On his history with Styles:

“Of course, we got into some pretty physical and, at times, fun altercations. So all good on my end. You know, we kind of took the piss out of each other a few different times. And if you look at that time when we actually got in the fight there at that press gaggle, we both took our shots. He slammed me pretty hard on the floor. And if you notice, he left with a bloody nose. So I mean, we weren’t afraid to mix it up in there. We weren’t afraid to take our shots. And I like that, and I like the intensity that he brings. I’m sure that he probably appreciates what I was bringing to that. But AJ, talk about a guy deserving? Understatement.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)