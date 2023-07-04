LA Knight Reacts To Not Winning The 2023 WWE Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WWE star LA Knight spoke to fans at a WWE live event in Cardiff, Wales, about not winning the 2023 WWE men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

He stated, “I stand here right now thinking about what happened last night. That case, hanging up there, in my grasp, about to pull it down. At long last, it comes down in the hands of who? Who? Who cares. It didn’t come down in the hands of LA Knight. Here’s how it goes. I haven’t been given anything since I walked through the door, let’s face facts, and here I stand, top of the industry. Here I stand, the man, all over the place, everywhere you go. Everywhere, all around the round, it’s the same song, and how’s that song go? With everybody saying [crowd cheers LA Knight].”

“It’s for that reason. The reason ain’t y’all. The reason is me. You can feel cool saying my name all you want, but I don’t need y’all, let’s be honest. I didn’t need that case either. Just like I made myself a top man in this industry is the same way, with or without a case, I will make myself a champion sooner or later, and there ain’t nobody that can stop me. That’s not an insult. That’s just a fact of life.”

You can check out footage from the event below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)