LA Knight Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

WWE SmackDown star LA Knight recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, LA Knight was asked who is his dream match, which led to him giving his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

This is an opinionated question, as people have varying answers to the Mount Rushmore topic of listing their best four all-time wrestlers. Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Ric Flair were all mentioned by Knight.

“Everybody always asks that, and I really don’t have an answer to it. I mean, I guess you could take anybody off by Mount Rushmore – Hogan, Rock, Austin, Flair. I don’t have to think about it. I know. Those are my four. The aim has and has always been and still is to be the guy. And to do that, I gotta wrestle the champion. For me, the dream match is who’s got the title? That’s the dream match.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)