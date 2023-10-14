Lacey Evans Shoots On Her WWE Departure, Says “I Don’t Think This Was For Me”

Lacey Evans discussed her departure from WWE during an appearance on the Road Trip AFTER HOURS podcast.

She said, “It wasn’t a bit much as far as I couldn’t do it. It was a bit much as far as I don’t think this was for me. I lasted seven years in WWE, I invested and made a lot of money. I’m a business owner, I own investment properties, I really sunk a lot of good money into making sure I’m squared away. My priorities, where my priorities in comparison to a lot of professional wrestlers are way different, night and day. I think I was blessed to start that business venture with a full blown awesome husband and relationship.

I’ve already had a baby. I was a business owner, making six figures, before I even joined. I took a pay cut to be able to try and use the platform to make a difference for my community. It was a lot in that regard because my priorities and idea in life was not running on red carpets and sniffing people’s asses for opportunities. I’m not cut out for that, unfortunately.”

