Latest Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

AEW will host its 2025 Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 25, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Latest betting odds have been released for several key matches, including the AEW Women’s World Championship and the finals of both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. “Timeless” Toni Storm is favored to defeat Mina Shirakawa and retain her title. Will Ospreay is favored to beat “Hangman” Adam Page in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals, while Mercedes Moné is favored to win against Jamie Hayter in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) -5000 (1/50) vs. Mina Shirakawa +1200 (12/1)

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals Match:

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay -1000 (1/10) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page +550 (11/2)

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals Match:

AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné -300 (1/3) vs. Jamie Hayter +200 (2/1)

Stretcher Match:

Ricochet -2000 (1/20) vs. Mark Briscoe +700 (7/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) (c) -5000 (1/50) vs. The Sons of Texas (ROH World Tag Team Champions “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara and “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes) +1200 (12/1)

Tag Team Match:

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) -1000 (1/10) vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness +550 (11/2)