Latest News On Cash Wheeler’s Injury Scare

Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Ricky Starks and Big Bill defeated FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Following the show, speculation about FTR’s AEW status arose.

There was also word that Wheeler was injured, which explains why the game was so brief and one-sided. FTR has a contract until 2027. Dax Harwood later tweeted that they will not be leaving the promotion.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wheeler is not injured. It was also stated that FTR would be back in the mix as soon as the match began, and that losing dominantly was their plan in order to set up a future rematch.

Meltzer said, “So the deal, I guess, is that Cash Wheeler wasn’t hurt and it’s all storyline.”

Bryan Alvarez replied, “He wasn’t hurt?”

Meltzer responded, “No, it’s a storyline. It’s just it was just to put those guys over big and you know they’re going to be back in the mix and it was the match thing. I mean, the match thing was their idea for sure..”

Alvarez added, “When we talked about him being injured this weekend until this exact moment right here, nobody, Dave, disputed that he was injured, which is very interesting. Now that you say that they’re not injured, I find that very interesting.”

Meltzer continued, “No, they said that that’s all story, that there is no injury, that it was just….we’ll see. We’ll see. But it’s supposed to be a rematch. I mean, the way it was laid out, it’s like setting up a rematch when Ricky Starks and Big Bill said there’s going to be no rematch. It was to say it was basically to set up a rematch.”

Alvarez said, “Well, of course, there’s going to be a rematch down the road. I mean, that was obvious.”