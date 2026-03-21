Latest On AEW Dynasty 2026 Ticket Sales And Event Expectations

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Dynasty 2026, set to take place on Sunday, April 12th, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, has sold 6,397 tickets.

Meltzer noted that Dynasty 2026 marks AEW’s first pay-per-view (PPV) event in Vancouver, with entry-level ticket prices around $62.

Ticket sales have been steady since late February, when approximately 5,835 tickets were sold. As the event date approaches, additional tickets have continued to move. Meltzer assessed that the show should do “okay,” but he considers it “nothing special” for an AEW PPV.

Rogers Arena has previously hosted AEW television events, including episodes of Collision, which drew similar attendance. This past activity offers a reference point for expected turnout, though pay-per-view events typically see a boost in sales from late-stage match announcements.

AEW has not yet released a complete lineup for Dynasty, but ongoing storylines from Revolution are expected to continue into the event.

So far, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR are scheduled to defend their titles against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Tickets for the show are currently available through primary and secondary marketplaces, including AXS. Further updates on attendance and card announcements are expected in the weeks leading up to the PPV.