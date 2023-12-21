Latest Update On Kenny Omega’s Health

It’s been nearly a week since Kenny Omega announced his indefinite absence in the caption of a photo of himself in the hospital.

Omega was later diagnosed with diverticulitis, which has hampered AEW’s plans for its World End 2023 pay-per-view event, which will take place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill were originally scheduled to defend against The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho and Omega).

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega is doing much better.

“It’s been six days since Omega was hospitalized. And by the way, he is doing better, but he’s got a long road ahead of him,” Meltzer stated.

Meltzer later added that since there is no timetable for Omega’s return, “I’m going to go with the idea that Omega is out for a long, long time, so I’m not going to figure him into this [building up challengers for AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF] right now until later.”