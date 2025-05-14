Leon Slater To Fill In For Jeff Hardy Alongside Matt Hardy Against Nemeths At TNA Under Siege

Matt Hardy’s mystery partner for his upcoming TNA World Tag-Team Championship rematch against The Nemeth Brothers at TNA Under Siege 2025 has been revealed.

TNA Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Leon Slater will join forces with Matt Hardy, due to Jeff Hardy not being allowed to travel to Canada, when he challenges The Nemeth Brothers for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at the May 23 show at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Also scheduled for the 5/23 special event is Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian, Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford for the TNA Knockouts Title, as well as Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner in a match where if he wins, Deaner will receive a new TNA contract.