Leon Slater Would Love To See Ricochet Come To TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star Leon Slater recently spoke with Cultaholic on a number of topics including how he would love to see Ricochet come to the company as his generation grew up on the former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion.

Slater said, “I think that would be extremely cool, as I think a lot of people from my generation, we kind of grew up on Ricochet.” “Him and [Will Ospreay] really introduced this new style that we all kind of mold ourselves into. So to get to work with him would be incredible for sure.”

“And I think more than anything, it’d be a real kick up the ass for us all in the X-Division to really up our game because Ricochet, no word of a lie, is one of the greatest high flyers of all time and one of the greatest to ever do this style that we do. So especially for me, I think it’d be a great challenge, and I think he’d be someone that I’d really want to step up to and up my game to face.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)