Lex Luger And DDP Share Major Health Updates

WWE Hall of Famers Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page appeared together on Busted Open Radio today to provide updates on their health journeys. Both legends spoke candidly about their ongoing battles and the progress they’ve made in recovery.

Page addressed his recent hospitalization, confirming he experienced Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) for the second time in three years.

He underwent a cardioversion procedure to restore his heart’s rhythm. “The first one, they didn’t go too hard enough to get me back online… they came back, gave Frankenstein some more juice. Boom, I’m back where I’m supposed to be with a heartbeat,” Page explained.

He revealed he is scheduled for a cardiac ablation on September 16th, adding that advancements in medical technology since 2024 make him optimistic: “The doc told me this should be the last one you’ll ever have.”

Luger, who suffered a spinal stroke in 2007, shared details of his inspiring progress over the past 15 months. His new goal is to walk fully unassisted. “We’re going into the full walk mode, like unassisted. That’s what we’re working towards,” Luger said, citing major improvements such as being able to drive and stand in the shower again.

He recalled the dire prognosis doctors gave his family at the Shepherd Center: “They said you have a 2% chance of any type of meaningful recovery… better than most, because most people who come in have 0%.”

Despite Page’s own health scare, the two continue their training sessions together. “I call him up, and he goes ‘we’re working out’,” Luger laughed. “I go, ‘Wait a second, you’re in a hospital bed and we’re going to work out on Friday morning?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’”

Luger credited Dr. Autumn Swanson and innovative therapies—including zero-gravity equipment, a large TENS unit, and red-light therapy—for his progress.

The two also reflected on how their relationship has evolved since their WCW days. “I used to call him Gumby with his yoga mat… I was brutal,” Luger admitted, contrasting that with the deep bond they share today.

Luger closed with a heartfelt description of his hopes for the future, “Just to be able to get out of my car, walk into a restaurant like a regular person, and have a seat with people… go for a walk with my wife, things that we all can take for granted. That’s the goal. I don’t expect to be running a marathon or anything, or put anybody in the torture rack.”

