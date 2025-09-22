Lilian Garcia Returning As Ring Announcer For WWE RAW Tonight

Alicia Taylor will be absent from tonight’s post-WWE WrestlePalooza edition of Monday Night RAW, as she announced on Twitter (X) that WWE veteran Lilian Garcia will handle ring announcing duties in her place.

Taylor clarified that she is simply taking a day off and will return soon.

Garcia last served as a ring announcer during the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event this past June.

Tonight’s RAW, airing live on Netflix at 7 PM ET, will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Taylor wrote, “Tagging in @LilianGarcia👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Thanks for holding down #RAW tomorrow!”

In a separate tweet, she added, “💯 day off!”