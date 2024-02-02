Line-Up For MLW Superfight 4 And TV Tapings (2/3/2024)

We are closing in on MLW Superfight 4. The big card will feature some of the best talent in wrestling from MLW, CMLL, and NJPW.

The event will emanate live on Saturday, February 3rd, from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, at 8 pm and will stream live on TrillerTV+.

There will also be MLW TV Tapings that will take place before and after the Superfight live event.

Below is the current match card scheduled:

MLW Superfight 4 Main Card:

* MLW Middleweight Championship 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Rocky Romero (c) (w/Salina de la Renta) Vs. Ichiban

* Hoss Fight Match (Promoted By Saint Laurent): Davey Boy Smith Jr. Vs. 1 Called Manders

* Singles Match (Presented By Salina de la Renta): Mistico Vs. Averno

* Death Machine Rules Match: Akira Vs. Sami Callihan

* Singles Match: Jacob Fatu Vs. Yuji Nagata

* MLW World Championship Match: Alex Kane (c) Vs. Satoshi Kojima

MLW TV Tapings Card:

* Fatal Four Way Match: Zayda w/Saint Laurent) Vs. Delmi Exo Vs. Notorious Mimi Vs. Tiara James

* Six Man Tag Match: Wasted Youth & Nolo Kitano Vs. TJ Crawford, Griffin McCoy, & Tony Deppen

* Lumberjack & Jill Match: Brett Ryan Gosselin Vs. Love, Doug

* MLW Openweight Championship Match: Rickey Shane Page (c) Vs. Jake Crist

*International Showcase Match: World Titan Federation’s Richard Holliday vs. Mystery Opponent ??

PWMania will provide live results and coverage of the MLW Superfight 4 event throughout the night.

Tickets are still on sale for the event. You can get tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.