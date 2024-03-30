Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced the full lineup for next week’s episode of their weekly television program on AXS TV, which includes Nic Nemeth facing Alex Shelley in a singles match, X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali taking on Rhino in an Old School Rules Match and Chris Bey battling Frankie Kazarian in a one-on-one match.

It was also announced that Ash by Elegance will go up against Xia Brookside in singles action and FBI will make their return.