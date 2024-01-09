Lio Rush Reveals His Favorite Storyline During His Time In WWE

NJPW star Lio Rush recently appeared on an episode of the Unscriptify podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what was his favorite storyline in the WWE.

Rush said, “My favorite storyline for sure was me and Angel Garza, I highly enjoyed it. A lot of in depth character work, a lot of promos, good storyline. Everything was there. The matches, like you said. It was a fun time, me and Angel Garza tore it up.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



