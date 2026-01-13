Liv Morgan Addresses Dominik Mysterio’s Injury Absence

Dominik Mysterio has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20.

Following the match, WWE announcer Joe Tessitore stated that Mysterio is sidelined “indefinitely” as he recovers.

Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, fellow Judgment Day member Liv Morgan offered an update on Dominik’s status and addressed his recent absence from WWE television. “Daddy Dom, he’s home resting. He’s just recovering. We’re just playing it safe, you know? He is, after all, our double champion.

He is, as of right now, the crown jewel of The Judgment Day, so we protect and cater to Daddy Dom, and we’re just playing it safe with him. He’ll be back soon, but he’s doing some well-deserved R&R.”

Morgan also pointed to the heavy workload Dominik carried over the past year, particularly on WWE’s flagship weekly show. “He was quite literally running Monday Night RAW for, like, the last full year. You don’t think Daddy Dom deserves a little bit of a break? A little bit of rest? A little bit of an off day? A little bit of a reprieve? My goodness.”

While there is still no confirmed timetable for Dominik Mysterio’s return, Morgan’s comments suggest WWE is taking a cautious approach to ensure he is fully healthy before stepping back into the ring. For now, the self-proclaimed “Daddy Dom” appears to be resting up—much to the satisfaction of his Judgment Day allies.