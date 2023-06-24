Liv Morgan Comments On WWE Return: “It Feels Like I’m Home!” (Video)

Liv Morgan is back!

The popular WWE Superstar made her return on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

During the show, Raquel Rodriguez sat ringside while Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the WWE and NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

After the show, Rousey and Baszler got on the microphone and called out Rodriguez, asking her what she was doing at ringside. She mentioned that “we” were never given our immediate rematch when “we” lost the titles.

Upon being questioned for saying “we” when she was standing by herself, fans were treated to the return of Liv Morgan, who came out and joined Rodriguez in the ring, making it clear that Rousey and Baszler have their first challengers as the new Undisputed Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Following this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX show, Morgan and Rodriguez spoke in backstage interview where Morgan commented on her WWE return.

“It feels like I’m home,” Morgan said. “I don’t know what to say. I worked so hard to come back as soon as I can so that we can back our championships that we never lost. My shoulder’s doing great, by the way.”

Rodriguez added, “We were really hoping that Isla and Alba would win, but I think it just makes it a little bit more bittersweet that Ronda and Shayna are holding the titles that we never lost.”

“You know what’s funny about that, though, is that when we beat them and win the titles, I’m gonna be the only person in the world to defeat Ronda Rousey three times,” Morgan concluded.

Check out the video interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.