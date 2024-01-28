Liv Morgan Makes Her WWE Return At The WWE Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan has returned to WWE after missing time due to injury.

Morgan returned to the Royal Rumble in Tampa, FL, competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble match as the #30 entrant.

Last July, on an episode of WWE RAW, there was an angle in which Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was supposed to wrestle Morgan, but Ripley attacked Morgan before the bout began, and they “Pillmanized” (chair-on-arm spot) Morgan’s arm.

She was recently arrested for possession of marijuana, but the felony charge has been dropped, and she is now facing a misdemeanor charge.

