Logan Paul Calls For WWE Rematch Against Roman Reigns

Logan Paul’s third trip to the ring for WWE was his proudest.

The social media influencer spoke with Sports Illustrated this week to promote his boxing match against Dillon Danis in the co-main event of Saturday’s Prime Card on DAZN, which also features KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

During the interview, the part-time WWE performer mentioned his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel has been the proudest match of his young career thus far.

“That’s my proudest performance in WWE,” he stated. “It was my third match overall, and only my second singles match. Triple H and the executives trusted me to go with the face of the organization, headlining an event in Saudi Arabia. I couldn’t believe they trusted me in that position, but I was so excited to show them I could do it.”

With that said, Paul made it clear that he wants to share the ring with “The Tribal Chief” for a potential rematch at some point down-the-line.

“I was really enthusiastic to come into my own as a wrestler, so I really overprepared for that match,” he said. “It paid off. I pray that it’s going to age nicely, and maybe Roman and I can run it back. He’s so, so good.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.