Logan Paul Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The WWE United States Champion is headed “Down Under.”

On Wednesday, Logan Paul surfaced on social media and confirmed that he will be taking part in this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event.

“Australia, I’m coming back,” wrote Paul via his official Twitter (X) page.

As noted, WWE Elimination Chamber is coming to Perth, Australia next year.

Check out Logan Paul’s post confirming his return to Australia with an official WWE Elimination Chamber graphic below.