Logan Paul: “It’s Gonna Be A Big WrestleMania”

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how this year’s WrestleMania will be a big event and how he is very excited to be part of the company at this time, especially because of what WWE did with PRIME and bringing back some of the biggest superstars they’ve ever had.

Paul said, “It’s gonna be a big WrestleMania. There’s not much [else] to say. I am very excited to be a part of the WWE at this time where they’re making moves like they did with PRIME in the middle of the ring.”

“They’re bringing back some of the biggest superstars they’ve ever had. I’m kind of finding my voice as a wrestler. I think my ultimate goal would be to turn people who maybe didn’t care about it into casual fans.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.