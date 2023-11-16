Logan Paul On Cody Rhodes: “He Has Been So Nice To Me”

Logan Paul is fond of Cody Rhodes.

The WWE United States Champion spoke on the latest episode of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast about “The American Nightmare” being nice to him behind-the-scenes in WWE.

“Another person who has been so nice to me is Cody Rhodes,” Paul said. “A great guy, he’s awesome. He gives me advice and helps me with words of encouragement and checks in on me. He’s an awesome dude.”

He continued, “Triple H gave me kudos as well. It’s an awesome organization and I’m so happy to be a part of it, which is why I’m arrogant and parading [WWE US Title] around everywhere I go, I’m proud of it.”

Check out the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.