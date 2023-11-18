Logan Paul On His WWE Future: “I Want To Keep Going Harder… I Want To Jump Off Higher Stuff”

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to become the United States Champion, as seen at the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. Logan mentioned during his podcast that he wants to do more in the ring and gain more experience now that he has the title.

He said, “I want to keep going harder. That’s my thing — and potentially my problem — is I want to go the top rope next time. I want to jump off higher stuff. It’s something that I can do in the WWE.”

“I’d like to go to the PC and start training, maybe make some more appearances on ‘Monday Night Raw’ and ‘SmackDown,’ so I can get that respect and maybe get that experience. The one thing I can do and I’m excited to do is anything risky. I’m ballsy, I don’t give a f***. I’ll send it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: