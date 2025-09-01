Logan Paul Reacts To Loss Against John Cena At WWE Clash In Paris

At the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, John Cena defeated Logan Paul in a high-profile singles match, earning his 98th career PLE victory. While Cena celebrated another milestone in his farewell tour, Logan Paul reflected on the bout with respect and gratitude.

Taking to Twitter/X after the event, Paul praised Cena’s mastery of the craft and expressed pride in what the match meant to his career:

“When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. I wanted a match with John Cena to prove that I not only belong in the business but can bring the best out of the business. Mission accomplished.

For me, last night was peak professional wrestling. Fair play to John, an absolute mastermind of the craft. He wrestles better than Pablo Picasso paints… idk if it’ll ever be understood how good he is.

Although my hand wasn’t raised, I came away with more victories than I can count. Grateful.

Go toe to toe with another GOAT, check ✅

Ps – les fans français sont putain de fous.”

Cena won the match after hitting Paul with a Styles Clash tribute to AJ Styles before finishing things with an Attitude Adjustment.

While Paul didn’t leave Paris with the victory, his performance earned praise from fans and peers alike, further solidifying his place as one of WWE’s most unique crossover stars.