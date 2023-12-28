Logan Paul Reflects On His Big Year In WWE In 2023

Logan Paul had a big 2023.

In a new video released via his official YouTube channel, the WWE United States Champion spoke about exactly that.

“I was really proud of this move [Royal Rumble spot] because it’s hard to do something original in the WWE,” he said. “Some of the moments I’ve had this year in wrestling, I will remember for the rest of my life.”

He continued “This is actually my greatest accomplishment this year. I went injury-free, but I did get close to almost breaking my neck at Money in the Bank. Accidents happen. Like when I almost broke Rey Mysterio’s neck, but then saved it. Yes, that is the match where I became United States Champion. If you’ve followed my journey for ten years now on the internet, I don’t just do things to take part, I do them to take over, and I fully plan on doing that with WWE. The future is bright and I’m going to make a lot of noise and disrupt the entire industry.”

Check out the complete video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.