Logan Paul Says He Almost Killed Rey Mysterio At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he did save WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio from a serious injury at Crown Jewel, but he almost killed Mysterio as well because he was standing too far back.

Paul said, “I’m going to come clean because I’ve seen all these positive headlines. ‘Logan saves Rey Mysterio.’ The Mexican community is going crazy, they’re praising me, saying I’m sort of hero. I’m like, ‘Dang, I’m getting recognized for something cool? I’ll take it.’ Then, I looked at the clip, upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio. I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn’t clear enough ground for the move. That’s what happened. I was too far back, he didn’t clear enough ground, we both made a mistake. I had to catch him, I had to catch him. I wasn’t going to not catch him. truthfully, while I like the headlines and I like getting gassed up, I was just doing my job. I’ll take the praise. The tough part is when I caught him, I was in like a spider-knee position. I have compromised knees, so maybe they could have snapped.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



