Logan Paul Says He Wants To Become The Face Of WWE

Logan Paul recently spoke with The Daily Mail for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE United States Champion spoke about how crazy his life has become, wanting to stay humble and how he is aiming to become the face of WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he still can’t believe what his life has become after years of hard work: “It’s crazy, I really don’t know how to comprehend what my life has become. I grew up in a city where things like this didin’t really happen. I believe in myself, I work my a** off and next thing I know I’m fighting Rey Mysterio for the US championship and I won it.”

On how he wants to stay humble after defeating a legend like Rey Mysterio, but takes a moment to live in his success: “It feels amazing. I’m shocked and I want to stay humble but f*** that, it’s so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain’t leaving my side. This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I’m gonna take over this industry bro. I’m gonna be the best and I’ve got to keep work really hard.”

On how he will aim to become the face of WWE in the future: “Something is so appetizing about the idea of doing the best I can in this industry and I know the best I can do is to become the face of the WWE, is to become the undisputed universal champion.”

Check out the complete interview at DailyMail.co.uk.