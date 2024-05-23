Logan Paul Says He’s Playing Four-Dimensional Chess In His Matches

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics, including using cheap tactics in order to win his matches, like using brass knuckles and having his friends interfere, and how he believes he is playing four-dimensional chess in his matches.

Paul said, “Look, I choose not to acknowledge people or anyone who has anything you say who doesn’t know what it means to be a champion or knows what it takes to be a champion. What I’m doing when I use those knuckles and bring my friends in is simply using the resources around me. I’m playing four-dimensional chess. I’m in a room full of meathead, testosterone-filled WWE morons who have brains the size of peanuts. So yeah, I’m thinking outside the box, and I’m doing things no one’s ever seen before because I’m smarter than all these people.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)