Lola Vice On Making History As WWE’s First Cuban-American Woman

WWE star Lola Vice appeared on the No Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including her pride in being the first-ever Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE.

Vice said, “That’s a topic that makes me emotional, right? It makes me emotional because my grandparents came from Cuba with nothing and my grandma since i was little, she always told me that I was born to be a big star. For some reason, I always related a lot to my culture, even though I was born in Miami. Miami — it’s a lot of Cubans, it’s a melting pot for Hispanics.”

She continued, “Just knowing how much my grandparents sacrificed to get to the United States and give me an opportunity to live my dream, for some reason since I was little, I would look myself I the mirror and know that I was born to represent where I’m from. I’ve always known it. There’s a lot of really sad things happening in Cuba and people are very ignorant to it and it really breaks my heart. The most I can do is represent my culture the best of my ability and bring some type of awareness that I will eventually in my career. But right now, this is who I am.”

Vice added, “I come from a family of immigrants, and if we could do, anyone can make their dreams come true.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)