Lucha Libre AAA Results – January 17, 2026

Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera

Mexico City, Mexico

Commentators: Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio & JBL

Ring Announcer: Jesus Zúñiga

Rey Mysterio Opens The Show

Rey Mysterio soaked in the Mexico City reaction and welcomed everyone to AAA on FOX, noting AAA will always be special to him because it’s the promotion that “found” Rey Mysterio. He then turned to the current centerpiece of the company — AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio — before revealing the key hook for the night.

Rey announced that “Dirty Dom” will defend the Mega Championship next week against the winner of tonight’s main event, a No. 1 Contender’s Match between El Hijo Del Vikingo and El Grande Americano. Rey asked the crowd if they were ready to “hit it hard” for this new era on FOX, then closed with: long live Mexico, long live lucha libre, and long live AAA on FOX.

– La Yesca was mentioned as having a recent “sighting” at a Bad Bunny concert.

First Match: Mr. Iguana, La Parka & Niño Hamburguesa vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Taurus & Histeria

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Niño Hamburguesa and Taurus kicked things off with shoves and chops before Taurus used stiff kicks and headbutts to seize control. Hamburguesa tried to out-run him and answered with a clothesline and a running senton, but Los Vipers quickly started cutting him off with quick tags and cheap shots, including Histeria tripping him at ringside.

Taurus and Mini Abismo Negro kept Hamburguesa isolated, hammering him in the corner and setting up a double-team superplex — but Hamburguesa fought it off and swung the momentum with a huge block and splash, finally reaching La Parka.

Parka stormed in with clotheslines, a backbreaker, and a flurry that sent Mini Abismo Negro flying over the ropes. After a frantic sequence that saw Parka and Hamburguesa flying at ringside, Mr. Iguana stepped in and locked it up, finishing with Spinning La Mistica to seal the deal.

Winners: Mr. Iguana, La Parka & Niño Hamburguesa via Pinfall

Backstage: PENTA Interview

Andrea Bazarte caught up with PENTA, who said he’s thrilled to be part of AAA’s FOX project and believes audiences are going to embrace it in a big way. Penta reflected on starting in AAA 15 years ago, calling it essential to who he is today.

He admitted 2025 brought major challenges personally and professionally, but promised he’s entering 2026 with “fire” and big goals. Penta also announced that next week he’ll make a special announcement regarding King Of The Kings, and said he’ll be watching tonight’s main event closely — because the winner gets Dominik Mysterio.

Second Match: Lady Flammer (w/ Los Tóxicas) vs. Lady Shani

Flammer came out sharp, chaining arm-drags and headscissors to keep Shani scrambling early. Shani rallied with quick roll-ups and tight pin attempts, but Flammer answered with a stomp-heavy sequence and grounded control, repeatedly driving Shani into the turnbuckles.

Shani fought back with a back fist, a backstabber, and a submission attempt — but chaos at ringside changed everything. La Hiedra climbed up to distract the referee, and Lola Vice yanked Hiedra off the apron, sparking a ringside brawl between Vice and Hiedra.

With the official’s attention pulled away, Marovia tripped Shani from the outside. Flammer immediately capitalized, blasting Shani with a dropkick and then drilling her with a running basement dropkick for the three.

Winner: Lady Flammer via Pinfall

– Next week on AAA on FOX: PENTA will make his special announcement, and three major title matches were promoted featuring Pagano & Psycho Clown, El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr., and Laredo Kid.

Backstage: El Hijo Del Vikingo Interview (Dorian Roldán Interferes)

Andrea Bazarte attempted to interview El Hijo Del Vikingo, but Dorian Roldán initially shut it down, claiming Vikingo was busy. Vikingo reluctantly agreed, then unloaded on El Grande Americano.

Vikingo questioned what Mexico “sees” in Americano, called him “not a real Mexican,” insulted the fans supporting him, and promised that tonight he would become the No. 1 contender for the title he believes never should’ve left him — adding he’s looking forward to humiliating Americano in front of everyone.

El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Santos Escobar Segment

El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. entered and issued an open challenge to anyone willing to step up.

Santos Escobar answered — wearing his father’s legendary mask. Wagner welcomed him, calling him “Fantasma,” and the two shook hands… until Escobar whispered something to Wagner and suddenly blasted him with a right hand.

Escobar removed the mask, posed with the AAA National Championship, and made it clear who he is.

Santos Escobar: You meant to say… Santos Escobar.

Dominik Mysterio Promo

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio bragged about AAA exploding on FOX and claimed it’s happening because of him — not celebrity cameos, not hype, and not Mr. Iguana “at a Bad Bunny concert.”

Dom referenced Canelo Álvarez, bringing up last September in Las Vegas and saying while Dom left as AAA Mega Champion, Canelo “lost.” He mocked the idea that people tuned in for anything other than “Dirty Dom,” then declared himself the face that will be everywhere across Mexico — banners, statues, and legacy — calling himself “The King of the Luchadors” and “The Dirtiest of the Dirty.”

Third Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo (w/ Dorian Roldán) vs. El Grande Americano

No. 1 Contender’s Match for the AAA Mega Championship

They started with tight grappling — wrist locks, headlocks, and arm work — until Vikingo turned to dirty tactics, clawing at Americano’s mask and raking the eyes to gain an edge. Americano answered with hard chops, a dragon screw, and corner pressure, but Roldán kept inserting himself at key moments, pulling focus and creating openings for Vikingo.

Vikingo spiked Americano into the steps outside and nailed a 450 splash back inside for a near fall, but Americano kept fighting, responding with a flying clothesline and a camel clutch-style hold — only to get distracted again by the ringside chaos.

A major turning point hit when Americano tried to go up top and Roldán interfered one time too many — leading to the referee ejecting Dorian Roldán from ringside. Americano crawled toward a metal plate on the floor, but Omos appeared and stopped him cold.

Vikingo launched himself with a cannonball into the barricade and then finished with a spectacular 630 Senton Splash to score the pin and officially become the No. 1 contender.

Winner: El Hijo Del Vikingo via Pinfall

After the match, Americano snapped and attacked Vikingo with a loaded mask. Omos immediately got involved, shrugging off running headbutts, dropping Americano with a big boot, and choking him. Rey Mysterio rushed the ring with a kendo stick as Roldán tried to calm Omos down. Omos eventually backed off and left with Vikingo and Roldán.

Rey helped Americano up, and the show ended with Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano standing tall in the ring.