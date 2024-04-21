Luke Gallows Reflects On CM Punk’s WWE Return

WWE star Luke Gallows recently took to an episode of his and Karl Anderson’s Talk’n Shop podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including CM Punk’s return to the company.

Gallows said, “Talk about headlines all week. Here’s the thing about CM Punk in WWE. No matter what your personal feelings are, from a fan perspective, a performer perspective, a wrestler perspective, a friend perspective, and ex-friend perspective, the one thing you can’t deny about the dude is that if you say his name and put him on a screen anywhere in the world, everybody is talking about him.”

On Punk’s reputation:

“He’s a polarizing character. That’s what this whole business is based on, being a polarizing character. I don’t think anybody has ever drawn the comparison before, but in a lot of weird ways, if you look at just the pure pro wrestling aspect of it, there are some strange similarities between Dwayne Johnson and Phil Brooks.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



