Lyra Valkyria Doesn’t Believe Becky Lynch Is On Her Final WWE Deal

WWE star Lyra Valkyria recently appeared on “Unlikely” with Adrian Hernandez, where she discussed several topics. One key point was WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who revealed on “WWE: Unreal” Season 2 during the episode titled “No Days Off” that she is in her final contract with the company.

Valkyria expressed her belief that Lynch is not being truthful about this claim.

Valkyria said, “It means the world. Like, especially coming from someone like her. The first part, I’m just going to choose not to believe it. I just don’t think it will be. Especially I think things are going a little bit too well for her right now. And maybe she’s just saying that she thinks she’s going to go off and be the president or something, but no, it’s not her final contract. She’s lying.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)