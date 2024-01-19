Mace Says Vince McMahon Retiring Led To The Maximum Male Models To Lose Their Push

Former WWE star Mason Madden (Mace) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics including how Vince McMahon retiring led to the Maximum Male Models to lose their push on the main roster.

Mace said, “We go to SmackDown. I do a dark match and we talked to Vince. He explains, ‘Hey listen. You guys are two good looking guys. I want you to do this male model thing and if you commit to it, then it’s really gonna work out for you.’ We’re like, ‘Great, we will commit to anything.’ It was a very avant-garde presentation. I think the first couple of weeks, which was the only time I had been pushed in my entire life where they tell everybody to clear the ring. We need to work on these model segments. Money in the Bank was happening. It was like the go home show for Money in the Bank and there’s Money in the Bank ladders all over the entrance way. Vince comes out and he’s like, ‘Get this crap out of here. We need to work on the Runway show.’ Me and Manny looked at each other. We were like, ‘This is it. This is it for us’. Two weeks later, text message. ‘I’m retiring.’”

He also talked about if he thinks LA Knight can defeat Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

“I think if he was titillating juices, I think he would win. Because guess what, he’d have two guys out there to help him but he’s out there on his own right now. He’s only got the Yeah Maniacs or whatever they’re called, supporting him. So I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t pin Roman. Nobody’s pinning Roman. Roman is too powerful. I’m a big video gamer. So if you’re playing like an MMO and you see a boss character that’s got a skull next to his name instead of a level and his health bar is blacked out, that’s Roman Reigns. Nobody’s beating Roman Reigns, but there’s a lot of people in that match, so I wouldn’t put it past him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.