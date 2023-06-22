Main Event, Opener And More Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

OVE’s Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Madman Fulton will face Brian Myers, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler in the opening match of tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Steve Maclin and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray will face Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian in the main event of tonight’s Impact.

Impact has also revealed the following details for tonight’s show:

* Angels and Big Kon vs. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

You can watch this week’s Before The Impact episode featuring Nevaeh vs. Jody Threat below: