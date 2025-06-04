Main Event Set For TNA Against All Odds 2025

The main event for TNA Wrestling’s next special event is officially locked in.

Following the June 3, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, TNA Wrestling confirmed via social media that TNA World Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against Elijah at TNA Against All Odds 2025, streaming live this Friday, June 6 from the Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The final spot in the match hinged on the outcome of Tuesday night’s NXT main event, where Trick Williams defended the TNA World Title against Mike Santana. With interference from the First Class duo—AJ Francis and KC Navarro—Williams picked up the win and punched his ticket to Tempe.

This marks a major headline clash for TNA’s June special, and the company now faces some real-world logistics. As Trick pointed out in a recent TNA iMPACT promo, he would’ve appeared live had TNA “flown him in first class” and booked “five-star hotels” for his entourage.

Now that his spot is official, TNA better finalize those premium travel arrangements fast—with Against All Odds 2025 just days away.

BREAKING: After tonight’s #WWENXT, @_trickwilliams will defend the TNA World Title against @_Iam_Elijah_ at #TNAAgainstAllOdds THIS FRIDAY LIVE on TNA+ from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/OI6FXeAQpQ — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 4, 2025

Stay tuned to PWMania.com on Friday, June 6th for complete coverage and results from TNA Against All Odds 2025.