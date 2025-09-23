Major Heel Turn On Monday’s WWE Raw

The September 22nd episode of WWE Monday Night Raw ended in shocking fashion with a dramatic sequence involving Asuka, Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY.

The main event saw Rhea Ripley battle Asuka in a heated singles contest. Late in the match, Asuka, while down, directed Kairi Sane to strike Ripley. Though hesitant, Kairi eventually attempted a backhand, only for Ripley to block it. Moments later, Asuka charged, but Ripley dodged, causing Asuka to collide with her own partner. Ripley quickly rolled her up for the victory.

After the bell, Asuka snapped. She blasted Ripley with her trademark green mist and ordered Kairi to continue the assault. Despite her reluctance, Kairi threw punches at Ripley under Asuka’s command.

That’s when IYO SKY rushed to the ring to intervene, trying to stop Asuka’s attack. At first, Asuka embraced IYO—only to spin and crack her with a sudden backfist.

Asuka barked more orders at Kairi, directing her to turn on IYO. Under visible duress, Kairi held IYO in place as Asuka connected with a brutal kick. Finally, in a chilling exclamation point, Asuka demanded that Kairi hit her finishing move. With hesitation written all over her face, Kairi climbed the ropes and delivered the Insane Elbow to IYO SKY as Raw went off the air.

The disturbing scene left fans questioning whether Asuka has fully manipulated Kairi into her control, and what this betrayal means for IYO SKY moving forward.