Mance Warner: “I Did It My Way. I Didn’t Kiss No Ass”

GCW World Champion Mance Warner recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including if he has confidence as a performer.

Warner said, “I think so. It’s one of them things where you either got it or you don’t. People gotta work on it, but guys like me, I grew up watching this shit. I knew when I was a little kid, this is what I’m gonna do. Ain’t no one gonna stop me. Ain’t no one gonna tell me, ‘You can’t do this, can’t do that,’ and look where it’s brought me. I got the gold, I’m the champ. I did it my way. I didn’t kiss no ass. I p*ssed off a whole bunch of people. I turned on my friends and family, and I loved every damn second of it.”

On what advice he would give his younger self:

“Nothing. Because I did it my way. Go in there. Hell, I was out there. Did that. I hit the road, go to every company there is. But at some point, something clicks and you go, ‘I could keep doing it this way and stand in line. Or I could,’ the light goes off and you go, ‘This is my job. This is my career. It’s about me now, not everyone else. I don’t care if the fans are happy. I don’t care if they want to hear Simple Man. It don’t matter. I’m a piece of sh*t and I’m going to do everything that I want to do at every event I’m at and it pays off.’”

You can check out Warner’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)