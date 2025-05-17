Marc Mero On Past Tension With Triple H, Says He Still Has Questions

Pro wrestling veteran Marc Mero recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on the show “In The Weeds.” During the conversation, he discussed several topics, including his feelings about WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Mero mentioned that he has always sensed that Triple H never really liked him, a feeling that he still questions to this day.

Mero said, “For some reason, he never really liked me. I never knew why. We always had good matches too, but I think there was some animosity when I left or when I first signed with WWE I was the first to get a guaranteed contract. It didn’t sit well with a lot of the guys. I’m so proud of what he’s done with wrestling. Not just himself, and becoming a multi-time world champion. The first belt he won was off me, becoming the Intercontinental Champion. Just to put away the animosity, let me punch you in the face, and let’s become friends.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)