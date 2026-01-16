Marc Mero Selling Original WWF Contract Featuring $50,000 Signing Bonus

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero has announced that he is selling a rare and historically significant piece of professional wrestling memorabilia—his original WWF contract from 1996.

Mero revealed the news via social media while sorting through his personal collection, explaining that he recently rediscovered the contract from his initial signing with the company. The document notably includes the signature of former WWE executive Linda McMahon and outlines the financial terms of his arrival in the promotion.

“As I continue going through my wrestling memorabilia, I came across a pretty incredible piece of history. In 1996, I received a $50,000 signing bonus from the WWF, which would be worth approximately $105,000 today.”

“The Wildman” emphasized that the deal represented a turning point in how wrestlers were compensated at the time. According to Mero, his agreement was the first of its kind—combining a guaranteed contract with a substantial signing bonus, something he says was virtually unheard of in the industry during that era.

“What makes this even more special is that I was the first wrestler to receive a guaranteed contract, on top of a signing bonus of this size, something unheard of at the time. The document is signed by Linda McMahon, adding to its historical significance.”

Mero believes the contract helped shift industry standards and opened the door for future generations of talent to secure greater financial stability within WWE.

“I’m currently selling my memorabilia, including very rare items like my WWF first guaranteed contract, which helped open the door for guaranteed contracts for wrestlers who came after me. It’s been amazing rediscovering these moments and reflecting on how far the business has come.”

Mero signed with the then-World Wrestling Federation in 1996 after a successful run in WCW, going on to hold the Intercontinental Championship and play a notable role during WWE’s late-1990s evolution.

As wrestling memorabilia continues to gain value among collectors, Mero’s contract stands out not just as a collectible—but as a tangible piece of business history that helped reshape how wrestlers are paid today.