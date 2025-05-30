Mariah May Removed From AEW Roster, Reportedly WWE-Bound

Mariah May, known to fans as “The Glamour,” was removed from the official AEW website on Thursday—a move that often indicates a wrestler is no longer under contract and is free to sign elsewhere.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that May was nearing the end of her AEW deal, with many expecting her to head to WWE once she became a free agent. Her removal from AEW’s roster adds even more fuel to that speculation.

According to a WWE source, the former AEW Women’s World Champion is expected to debut with the company sometime soon, pending the final details of her contractual situation.