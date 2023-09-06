Mark Davis Comments On Injuring Will Ospreay During New Japan Cup

Mark Davis of Aussie Open recently appeared as a guest on “Talk Is Jericho” with Chris Jericho for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former ROH World Tag-Team Champion spoke about his New Japan Cup match against Will Ospreay and how it resulted in Ospreay getting injured.

“We (Aussie Open) went and did the New Japan Cup which was like singles matches,” Davis said. “So yeah, we got to experience professional wrestling as singles wrestlers over there for a tournament and that was amazing.”

Davis continued, “We both got to have some pretty incredible matches. I wrestled (Will) Ospreay and then I hurt Ospreay so Ospreay got taken out of the tournament and even though he beat me, I had to take his place… I wrapped him up like a burrito in a mat outside the ring and I senton’d him and his shoulder popped. Yeah, sorry Ospreay.”

