Mark Haskins On Kid Lykos II: “I Have Less Respect For Him Than I Do For Kid Lykos”

Indie star Mark Haskins recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how Kid Lykos II is an absolute wet blanket and he has less respect for him that he has Kid Lykos.

Haskins said, “Kid Lykos II is an absolute wet blanket. I have less respect for him than I do for Kid Lykos, which is already at an all-time low. So no, I don’t care. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, oh, this guy who’s standing across the ring from me and pretending, you know, using his big boy voice, do you know what I’m saying? His lackey, you think I’m going to fear Kid Lykos 2? You’re trying to be a rip-off of an individual that I already actively dislike.”

“So no, I don’t care. If Kid Lykos II wins the tournament, then I would say that British Wrestling is even more doomed than I already thought it was.”

You can check out Haskins’ comments in the video below.



