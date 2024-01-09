Mark Henry Predicts Something Shocking Will Happen In WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

“The World’s Strongest Man” expects to be shocked during the Fatal-4-Way main event for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 later this month.

Mark Henry spoke on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio about how he expects something shocking to take place during the Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles main event at the first WWE premium live event of the year.

“They’re going to do something that’s going to shock us, was the first thing I thought,” he said. “It’s a bad thought because you want everything to culminate in WrestleMania. Nonetheless, there couldn’t be four guys that can carry a match like this that you can put together out of all those guys that work for that company.”

Henry continued, “I’m going on record right now, Randy Orton and AJ Styles alone, brilliant psychologists when it comes to putting things together. Roman, for all those fans and people that aren’t fans of Roman Reigns because they feel like his matches are so regimented, that they’re the same match … not this time. It’s going to be different, and the structure of it is going to be different because of the principalities of it.”

