Mark Henry Shares Lessons He Learned From The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke with Virgin Media about various topics, including his experiences living with WWE legend, The Rock.

Henry said, “Like, Dwayne was a lot of fun, like, first off, and he came, and he was very humble, which I wouldn’t expect that. I didn’t expect it. Once I got to know him, I really didn’t expect it. But he was colorful, bright personality like we are. So when you look in the mirror, you see The Rock. That’s who he is. He’s a dominant personality. But there’s never been another human work harder than him. He worked way harder than me at wrestling.”

On what he learned from The Rock:

“I learned a lot from him. How to study. How to go back and look at the history of wrestling because it’s impossible to know where you’re going if you don’t know where you were. So I looked at the history of wrestling and how can you improve on.. and he was the guy that taught me that.”

You can check out Henry’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)