Marty Jannetty On His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Barber Shop Window Segment

Marty Jannetty recently spoke with Ten Count’s Steve Fall on a number of topics including his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Jannetty said, “We love each other, not like that, but we love each other, but he thinks I’m like a problem child. Bradshaw tore my f***ing shoulder. He gave me a clothesline so hard I couldn’t land right, but I kept working. Vince asked me, he said, ‘Marty, please come off the road.’ I’m like, ‘Why’, because I love wrestling. He said, ‘You’re 70% is better than most people’s 100%.’ He wanted me to heal up. He paid me. When my dad died, he told me, ‘Go take care of your mom’, and he paid me. He said, ‘Family is the most important thing in life’, and at that time, I didn’t know it.”

He also commented on the barber shop window segment with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

“Shawn lied about it. Shawn said, ‘It’s something I thought about with for the Nasty Boys.’ No you didn’t. You did that on spontaneous. He superkicked me so damn hard, I didn’t feel the window.”

You can check out Jannetty’s comments in the videos below.