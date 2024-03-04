Match Announced For AEW Big Business

AEW President Tony Khan made a huge announcement during the post-Revolution media scrum that Darby Allin will be facing “Switchblade” Jay White at the Dynamite Big Business special, which takes place on Wednesday, March 13th from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.
This will be the same show that will reportedly feature the debut of Mercedes Moné.
Tony Khan has announced Darby Allin vs Jay White for #AEWDynamite Big Business! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/nI9n8DjPBb
