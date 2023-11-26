Matches For Next Saturday’s Episode Of AEW Collision Revealed

After this week’s episode of AEW Collision went off the air, the lineup for next week’s show was made official.

It was announced that “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson will face ROH World Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia will take on Andrade El Idolo and Claudio Castagnoli will battle Brody King all in a Continental Classic Blue League Tournament Match.

You can check out the announcement below.