Matt Cardona On The Possibility Of Being Mick Foley’s Final Opponent

Former WWE star Matt Cardona recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including the possibility of being WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s opponent in Foley’s desired final match.

Cardona said, “It’s no secret I’ve been politicking for this match.” “Go back to the Hammerstein ballroom a couple years ago, I was wearing a flannel that said ‘F**k Mick Foley.’”

“If he wants a deathmatch, it would only be fitting to have one against the deathmatch king. It would be the biggest match in the history of independent pro wrestling.”