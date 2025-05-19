Matt Cardona Says He’ll Wrestle “Until The Wheels Fall Off”

Top indie star Matt Cardona appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss several topics, including how much longer he plans on wrestling.

Cardona said, “Until the wheels fall off. I love it. Listen, I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I feel like I’m not missing a beat. Do I do the most acrobatic, technical stuff? No. But I’m the same wrestler I was when I was 18. I’m still moving the same. Of course, I’ve grown and gotten better and stuff like that. But I feel like I’m at the top of my game in the ring. I don’t care who I’m in the ring with. I feel like I bring out the best in them. This is gonna sound ridiculous, but when Jericho and I were having that little AEW thing, he compared me to Bret Hart. I was like, that’s pretty ridiculous, but I’m like, you know what? That’s a great compliment, because I feel like Bret Hart could have a match with anybody and could adapt to anyone’s style. Listen, I’m not saying I’m Bret Hart, cause I know this is gonna turn into Matt Cardona says he’s as good as Bret Hart. No, I don’t think I’m as good as Bret Hart, the best there ever was. But I do feel like I can adapt to any style, whether it be a high flyer or a death match guy, or just anybody. I can have a great match with anybody, and I feel like that’s one of my best qualities.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

